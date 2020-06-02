Seattle Genetics (SGEN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ: SGEN) in the last few weeks:

5/31/2020 – Seattle Genetics is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

5/27/2020 – Seattle Genetics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/26/2020 – Seattle Genetics is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock.

5/26/2020 – Seattle Genetics was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating.

5/21/2020 – Seattle Genetics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/7/2020 – Seattle Genetics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/4/2020 – Seattle Genetics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/4/2020 – Seattle Genetics had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $149.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2020 – Seattle Genetics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/1/2020 – Seattle Genetics had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from $122.00 to $129.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Seattle Genetics had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $148.00 to $149.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Seattle Genetics had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $146.00 to $155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Seattle Genetics had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $127.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Seattle Genetics had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $157.00 to $163.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Seattle Genetics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $150.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Seattle Genetics was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/30/2020 – Seattle Genetics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/27/2020 – Seattle Genetics had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $135.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Seattle Genetics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/20/2020 – Seattle Genetics had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Seattle Genetics had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $139.00 to $154.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Seattle Genetics had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $138.00 to $146.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Seattle Genetics had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $124.00 to $146.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Seattle Genetics had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $147.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Seattle Genetics had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $103.00 to $120.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Seattle Genetics had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $144.00 to $157.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2020 – Seattle Genetics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/15/2020 – Seattle Genetics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $132.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Seattle Genetics' lead drug Adcetris has been performing well since its launch. The drug's label expansion in frontline stage III/IV HL and frontline CD30-expressing PTCL is generating incremental revenues. Collaboration with Japans' Takeda for the global development and commercialization of Adcetris looks encouraging as well. The company has multiple ADC candidates in its pipeline, which are progressing well. Among these, Padcev got the FDA approval for a cancer indication, which should reduce heavy dependence on Adcetris in the future quarters. However, excessive reliance on Adcetris for growth remains a concern. Hence, any regulatory setback for the drug could hurt sales significantly. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the year so far.”

4/15/2020 – Seattle Genetics had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $111.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Seattle Genetics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

Shares of Seattle Genetics stock traded down $1.19 on Tuesday, reaching $157.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,356. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.01. The company has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.95 and a beta of 1.42. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.02 and a 1 year high of $168.10.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $234.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.59 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.81% and a negative return on equity of 16.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seattle Genetics news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 11,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $1,959,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $919,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 691,733 shares of company stock worth $107,475,576 over the last ninety days. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,456,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 206.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 387.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 66.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

