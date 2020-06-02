Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sculptor Capital Management Inc. is an asset management firm providing investment products which includes multi-strategy, credit and real estate. It operates primarily in New York, London, Hong Kong and Shanghai. Sculptor Capital Management Inc., formerly known as Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SCU. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sculptor Capital Management from $33.50 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sculptor Capital Management from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE SCU opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.39. Sculptor Capital Management has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $28.85.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $72.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.35 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 59.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sculptor Capital Management will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCU. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,262,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth about $1,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

