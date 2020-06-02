Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €62.27 ($72.41).

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of Scout24 stock opened at €68.80 ($80.00) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €61.94 and its 200-day moving average price is €58.82. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 89.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.03. Scout24 has a 52-week low of €43.50 ($50.58) and a 52-week high of €68.55 ($79.71).

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

