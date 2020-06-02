Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Tankers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. DNB Markets cut Scorpio Tankers from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Scorpio Tankers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.75.

NYSE:STNG traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.73. The stock had a trading volume of 397,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,889. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.75 and a beta of 0.98. Scorpio Tankers has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $254.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.55%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 20.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 13,187 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 280.4% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 339,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. VR Advisory Services Ltd bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

