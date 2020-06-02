Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SGMS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scientific Games from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Scientific Games from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Scientific Games in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.50.

NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $16.20 on Friday. Scientific Games has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $31.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day moving average is $19.73.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.50). Scientific Games had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Scientific Games will post -4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Scientific Games news, CEO Barry L. Cottle purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,914.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGMS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 747.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,040,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,497,000 after buying an additional 2,681,942 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Scientific Games during the fourth quarter worth $10,602,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 284.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 469,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after buying an additional 347,322 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,015,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,201,000 after buying an additional 303,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 424,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,354,000 after purchasing an additional 300,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.97% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

