Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Given $45.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $45.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.81 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Schweitzer-Mauduit International an industry rank of 85 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms recently commented on SWM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 30.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,772,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,310,000 after buying an additional 416,736 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 394,245 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 30.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,185,000 after purchasing an additional 290,390 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 65.3% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 505,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,054,000 after purchasing an additional 199,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,436,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,963,000 after purchasing an additional 145,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWM opened at $30.72 on Tuesday. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.32.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.58%.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

