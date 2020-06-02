Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Saratoga Investment Corporation, formerly known as GSC Investment Corp., is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in leveraged loans and mezzanine debt issued by U.S. middle-market companies, both through direct lending and through participation in loan syndicates. The Company has been elected to be treated as a business development company. “

SAR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Aegis reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Saratoga Investment from $27.50 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised Saratoga Investment from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.08.

Shares of NYSE:SAR opened at $15.20 on Friday. Saratoga Investment has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.74 million, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.63.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $1.84. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 95.36%. The company had revenue of $17.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.01 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George Cabell Williams III acquired 12,104 shares of Saratoga Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $157,473.04. Also, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck acquired 8,000 shares of Saratoga Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $104,080.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 36,901 shares of company stock worth $496,184. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 100,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 29,540 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 14,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 19.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

