Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.83.

Shares of SGMO stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,368. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.98. Sangamo Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $13.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 2.25.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.73 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 22.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen George Dilly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $90,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGMO. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $12,950,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,350,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,303,000 after purchasing an additional 715,436 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 101.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 947,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 477,097 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 1,058.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 438,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 400,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 106.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 622,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 321,261 shares in the last quarter. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

