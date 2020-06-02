Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 671.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 215,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187,526 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $26,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

In other news, Director John Bierbusse sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $198,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,272.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAFM shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.63.

Sanderson Farms stock opened at $127.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -1,061.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.52. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.13 and a twelve month high of $179.45.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $844.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.43 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.00%.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Featured Article: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.