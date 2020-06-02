Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SBH. Zacks Investment Research cut Sally Beauty from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered Sally Beauty from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

SBH stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.84. 8,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,713. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.52. Sally Beauty has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $21.98.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 491.27% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sally Beauty’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sally Beauty will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward W. Rabin bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $43,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,520 shares in the company, valued at $246,523.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,408. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $201,655 in the last quarter. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $1,842,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $2,013,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $1,786,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,704,000 after purchasing an additional 92,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $32,650,000.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

