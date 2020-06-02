salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Sontag Advisory LLC

Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 113.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,978 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,429 shares during the quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $139.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $172.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.33.

In related news, Director Susan Wojcicki acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $150.42 per share, with a total value of $165,462.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,535,828.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 398,873 shares of company stock worth $63,247,303 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CRM opened at $173.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.18 and its 200-day moving average is $166.50. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $195.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $158.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -979.78, a PEG ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

