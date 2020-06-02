Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safeguard Scientifics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get Safeguard Scientifics alerts:

SFE stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $6.59. 5,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,774. Safeguard Scientifics has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The company has a market cap of $133.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.79.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The asset manager reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.43). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Safeguard Scientifics will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $62,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,171.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko bought 16,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $110,357.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,361.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 71,026 shares of company stock valued at $470,221. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 114.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Safeguard Scientifics in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the first quarter worth about $192,000. 70.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.