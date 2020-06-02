RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $76.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of RPM have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The solid price performance is likely to persist, given better-than-expected third-quarter fiscal 2020 results. Earnings grew by a whopping 76.9% on 2.9% revenue growth, driven by the 2020 MAP to Growth initiative, strong pricing, and moderating raw material inflation. Adjusted EBIT margin also grew more than 100 basis points year over year. However, coronavirus-induced global shutdowns are likely to impact RPM’s business. It estimates fiscal fourth-quarter revenues to be down 10-15% year over year due to COVID-19 outbreak. Also, foreign currency headwinds added to the woes. Estimates for fiscal 2020 have moved south in the past 30 days, reflecting analysts’ concern over the company’s earnings prospects.”

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded RPM International from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on RPM International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded RPM International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on RPM International from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded RPM International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.25.

RPM stock opened at $74.78 on Friday. RPM International has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $77.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.66.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. RPM International had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPM. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in RPM International by 479.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

