Royal Bank of Canada to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.62 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 27th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.61. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2021 earnings at $8.18 EPS.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$86.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$113.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$95.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$102.05.

TSE RY opened at C$91.25 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$72.00 and a one year high of C$109.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$85.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$97.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.25, for a total transaction of C$57,609.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$105,977.25. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,516 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.79, for a total value of C$629,746.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$492,083.40. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,930 shares of company stock worth $1,986,734.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.