Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 27th. Desjardins analyst D. Young expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

RY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $67.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74. The company has a market capitalization of $92.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a $0.7839 dividend. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 100,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 23,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. 41.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

