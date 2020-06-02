Royal Bank of Canada Lowers BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $52.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BRP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on BRP from $30.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub raised BRP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered BRP from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of BRP in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRP currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.33.

DOOO stock opened at $36.75 on Friday. BRP has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $56.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 3.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.88.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. BRP had a negative return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $916.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BRP will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in BRP by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,693,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,733 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in BRP by 231.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,313,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,258,000 after purchasing an additional 917,104 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in BRP by 310.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,165,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,129,000 after purchasing an additional 881,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BRP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,715,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in BRP by 700.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 573,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

