Ross Stores (ROST) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ: ROST) in the last few weeks:

5/27/2020 – Ross Stores had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $86.00 to $94.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/22/2020 – Ross Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $110.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/22/2020 – Ross Stores had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $94.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/22/2020 – Ross Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $111.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/22/2020 – Ross Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/22/2020 – Ross Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura from $100.00 to $97.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/22/2020 – Ross Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura Instinet from $100.00 to $97.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/22/2020 – Ross Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $96.00 to $101.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/22/2020 – Ross Stores had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $105.00.

5/22/2020 – Ross Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $120.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/22/2020 – Ross Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/22/2020 – Ross Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $90.00 to $108.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/21/2020 – Ross Stores was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

5/18/2020 – Ross Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $103.00 to $99.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/15/2020 – Ross Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $125.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2020 – Ross Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura Instinet from $80.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/11/2020 – Ross Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $80.00 to $100.00.

5/4/2020 – Ross Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $121.00 to $111.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Ross Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $124.00 to $86.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/28/2020 – Ross Stores was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $87.00.

4/27/2020 – Ross Stores had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

4/25/2020 – Ross Stores was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/19/2020 – Ross Stores had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Ross Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $124.00 to $112.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of ROST stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.25. 9,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,811,558. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $124.16. The company has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.81.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.86). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Ross Stores by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,698 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 14,736 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

