Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 4.5% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 10.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 41,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Corp Of America alerts:

NYSE:PKG opened at $102.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.86 and its 200-day moving average is $99.35. Packaging Corp Of America has a 1-year low of $71.05 and a 1-year high of $114.78.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus raised Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.85.

Packaging Corp Of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corp Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corp Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.