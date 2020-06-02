Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 21,159 Shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 151,135.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,159 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $67.22 on Tuesday. Lamar Advertising Co has a 1 year low of $30.89 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.99. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.38.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $406.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director John E. Koerner III purchased 17,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,127,440.00. Corporate insiders own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LAMR. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lamar Advertising from $74.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

