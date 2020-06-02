Robert W. Baird Boosts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,150.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $950.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $903.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $680.00 to $780.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $850.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $868.90.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,047.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $911.00 and a 200-day moving average of $822.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $415.00 and a twelve month high of $1,087.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $515,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,008,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $861.30, for a total value of $841,490.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,589 shares in the company, valued at $26,346,305.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,157 shares of company stock worth $17,370,378 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,560,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,251,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 61.1% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $48,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

