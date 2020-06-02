Riot Blockchain Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 15,985 call options on the company. This is an increase of 90% compared to the average volume of 8,413 call options.

RIOT stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,051,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,981,376. The company has a market capitalization of $73.92 million, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 2.95. Riot Blockchain has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.34.

Get Riot Blockchain alerts:

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Riot Blockchain had a negative net margin of 138.42% and a negative return on equity of 32.39%. On average, analysts predict that Riot Blockchain will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Riot Blockchain stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 604,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,666 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.95% of Riot Blockchain worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Riot Blockchain in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

About Riot Blockchain

Riot Blockchain, Inc focuses on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies, primarily through its cryptocurrency mining operations and other developed businesses, as well as joint ventures, acquisitions, and targeted investments in the sector. Its primary focus is on Bitcoin and general blockchain technology.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Riot Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riot Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.