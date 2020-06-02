Riot Blockchain Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 15,985 call options on the company. This is an increase of 90% compared to the average volume of 8,413 call options.
RIOT stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,051,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,981,376. The company has a market capitalization of $73.92 million, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 2.95. Riot Blockchain has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.34.
Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Riot Blockchain had a negative net margin of 138.42% and a negative return on equity of 32.39%. On average, analysts predict that Riot Blockchain will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Riot Blockchain in a research report on Friday, March 27th.
About Riot Blockchain
Riot Blockchain, Inc focuses on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies, primarily through its cryptocurrency mining operations and other developed businesses, as well as joint ventures, acquisitions, and targeted investments in the sector. Its primary focus is on Bitcoin and general blockchain technology.
