Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

RIGL stock opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.04. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 27.39% and a negative return on equity of 40.15%. The company had revenue of $55.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.94 million. Equities analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIGL. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 46,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 167.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 32,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 59,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

