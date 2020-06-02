Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on REXR. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $40.04 on Tuesday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $31.79 and a 12 month high of $53.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.66.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.23). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $77.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total transaction of $1,094,148.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,557,621.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $159,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,482.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REXR. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. 98.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

