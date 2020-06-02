Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Barclays (BCS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Barclays (NYSE: BCS) in the last few weeks:

6/1/2020 – Barclays was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

5/29/2020 – Barclays was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/27/2020 – Barclays had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/21/2020 – Barclays was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/21/2020 – Barclays was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/4/2020 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/30/2020 – Barclays was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

BCS stock opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $10.22. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average is $7.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 412,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

