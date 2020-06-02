Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Barclays (BCS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Barclays (NYSE: BCS) in the last few weeks:
- 6/1/2020 – Barclays was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.
- 5/29/2020 – Barclays was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 5/27/2020 – Barclays had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 5/21/2020 – Barclays was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 5/21/2020 – Barclays was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 5/4/2020 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 4/30/2020 – Barclays was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.
BCS stock opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $10.22. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average is $7.25.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 412,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
