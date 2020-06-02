Research Analysts Set Expectations for Zoetis Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:ZTS)

Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for Zoetis in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.35 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zoetis’ FY2021 earnings at $3.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Zoetis had a return on equity of 67.72% and a net margin of 25.41%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ZTS. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, G.Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.53.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $138.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $146.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.67. The company has a market cap of $65.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 5,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $714,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total value of $1,378,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,745,994.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,419 shares of company stock valued at $8,996,501. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,073,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,425,000 after buying an additional 190,066 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,182,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,135,000 after buying an additional 228,082 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,826,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,842,000 after buying an additional 293,598 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,964,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,162,000 after buying an additional 407,291 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,851,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,275,000 after buying an additional 1,392,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

