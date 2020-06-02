Research Analysts Set Expectations for Taubman Centers, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TCO)

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Taubman Centers in a report released on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Taubman Centers’ FY2020 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TCO. Citigroup increased their price objective on Taubman Centers from $33.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine cut Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised Taubman Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cfra raised Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.31.

TCO opened at $42.48 on Monday. Taubman Centers has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $53.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.17 and a 200-day moving average of $39.06.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.55). Taubman Centers had a net margin of 34.24% and a negative return on equity of 107.89%. The business had revenue of $159.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Taubman Centers by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 9,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Taubman Centers by 108.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Taubman Centers by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Taubman Centers by 1.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Taubman Centers during the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

