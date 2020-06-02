Research Analysts Set Expectations for Bank of Montreal’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 27th. Desjardins analyst D. Young expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. TD Securities downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Bank of Montreal from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.10.

NYSE:BMO opened at $50.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $79.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.65. The company has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 294,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,842,000 after acquiring an additional 77,400 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,218,000 after acquiring an additional 82,688 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after acquiring an additional 7,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 42.82%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

