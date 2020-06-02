Research Analysts Set Expectations for Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report issued on Thursday, May 28th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.53.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported ($3.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $485.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.33 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ANF. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

NYSE:ANF opened at $11.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $715.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.01. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $19.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANF. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,230,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,512,554 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,764 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,569,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 598.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 982,852 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $16,994,000 after acquiring an additional 842,052 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Fran Horowitz bought 15,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $156,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 299,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,420.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $512,800 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

