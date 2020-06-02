REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on REMYY. Barclays cut REMY COINTREAU/ADR from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank raised REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. REMY COINTREAU/ADR has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of REMYY opened at $12.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.10. REMY COINTREAU/ADR has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $15.67.

REMY COINTREAU/ADR Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

