Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.80% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Rekor Systems Inc. is the parent of Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc. It provides advanced vehicle recognition systems, powered by OpenALPR software, which improve the accuracy of license plate reads and also identify the make, model and color of vehicles. The company’s products used for law enforcement, security and surveillance, electronic toll collection, parking operations, banking and insurance, logistics, traffic management and customer loyalty. Rekor Systems Inc., formerly known as Novume Solutions Inc., is based in Chantilly, Virginia. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th.

NASDAQ REKR opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. Rekor Systems has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $5.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.50.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 million. Equities analysts forecast that Rekor Systems will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rekor Systems stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Rekor Systems worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiary, Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc, provides artificial intelligence and machine-learning enabled automated license plate recognition (ALPR) systems. Its ALPR systems are powered by OpenALPR software to enhance the accuracy of license plate reads to industry-leading levels, as well as to identify the make, model, and color of vehicles.

