Regulus Resources Inc (CVE:REG) Director John Ernest Black Buys 60,000 Shares

Regulus Resources Inc (CVE:REG) Director John Ernest Black purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.73 per share, with a total value of C$43,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,171,053 shares in the company, valued at C$2,314,868.69.

John Ernest Black also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 19th, John Ernest Black purchased 50,000 shares of Regulus Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$27,500.00.

Shares of CVE:REG opened at C$0.78 on Tuesday. Regulus Resources Inc has a one year low of C$0.47 and a one year high of C$1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market cap of $61.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19.

Regulus Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration company in Peru, Argentina, Chile, the United States, and Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the AntaKori copper-gold-silver project covering an area of 212-hectares located in the Yanacocha-Hualgayoc mining district in the Department of Cajamarca, northern Peru.

