Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

6/2/2020 – Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $198.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/26/2020 – Goldman Sachs Group was upgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $207.00 price target on the stock.

5/18/2020 – Goldman Sachs Group was given a new $203.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/14/2020 – Goldman Sachs Group was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $276.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $205.00.

4/17/2020 – Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $165.00 to $185.00.

4/16/2020 – Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $278.00 to $282.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $168.00 to $205.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Goldman Sachs Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a $245.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Goldman Sachs Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $203.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Goldman Sachs Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $182.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Goldman Sachs Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Goldman Sachs Group was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $220.00.

4/14/2020 – Goldman Sachs Group was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/9/2020 – Goldman Sachs Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $290.00 to $270.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Goldman Sachs Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $236.00 price target on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Goldman Sachs Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $278.00 to $214.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE GS opened at $199.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.82. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 68.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

