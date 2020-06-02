Raymond James Boosts Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target to $61.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $51.00 to $61.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ciena from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. B. Riley lowered Ciena from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Ciena from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.50.

Shares of CIEN opened at $56.00 on Friday. Ciena has a twelve month low of $30.58 and a twelve month high of $56.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $832.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.48 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ciena will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $164,985.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $59,976.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,731 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,404 over the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 605.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after buying an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Ciena by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 219,080 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Ciena by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 50,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

