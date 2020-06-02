Raymond Gregory Basler Sells 1,200 Shares of Calian Group Ltd (TSE:CGY) Stock

Calian Group Ltd (TSE:CGY) Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.40, for a total transaction of C$61,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,496 shares in the company, valued at C$1,927,294.40.

Raymond Gregory Basler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Calian Group alerts:

On Monday, May 25th, Raymond Gregory Basler sold 600 shares of Calian Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.28, for a total transaction of C$31,368.00.

TSE:CGY opened at C$53.00 on Tuesday. Calian Group Ltd has a one year low of C$31.29 and a one year high of C$55.00. The company has a market cap of $490.31 million and a P/E ratio of 20.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$47.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.81, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$104.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$96.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Calian Group Ltd will post 2.6900001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 25th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

CGY has been the topic of several research reports. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Calian Group in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$51.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the systems engineering, manufacturing, training, information technology, and health care solutions to industries and government in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Systems Engineering division plans, designs, and implements solutions in satellite communications, defense/security, and high-end telecommunications sectors.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.