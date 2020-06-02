RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.19% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of DABRA which is a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system used by physicians as a tool in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease, a form of peripheral artery disease, or above- and below-the-knee. Pharos Excimer Laser is a powerful 308 nm ultraviolet-B excimer laser used by physicians as a tool to treat chronic skin diseases, including psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis and leukoderma. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of RA Medical Systems from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of RA Medical Systems from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of RA Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.50.

RMED stock opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. RA Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $3.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.24.

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.22). RA Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 732.37% and a negative return on equity of 130.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 million. Sell-side analysts predict that RA Medical Systems will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RA Medical Systems news, major shareholder Dean Irwin sold 44,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $45,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,331.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Enquist bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.51 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,923.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RA Medical Systems stock. Sculati Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 51,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of RA Medical Systems as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 14.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RA Medical Systems Company Profile

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

