Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,580 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the first quarter valued at $35,619,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the fourth quarter valued at $31,816,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the fourth quarter worth $20,668,000. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 513.9% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,039,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,977 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 20.9% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,461,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael A. George purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,720,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,439,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,268,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QRTEA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub raised Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

QRTEA opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average of $7.82. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

