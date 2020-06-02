Quasarcoin (QAC) Trading 24.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 2nd. Quasarcoin has a total market cap of $560,769.03 and $3,666.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quasarcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Quasarcoin has traded up 24.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00048578 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 61.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin (QAC) is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,430,437 coins and its circulating supply is 168,430,437 coins. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quasarcoin is quasarcoin.org

Quasarcoin Coin Trading

Quasarcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quasarcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quasarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

