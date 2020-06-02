Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Receives Neutral Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on QGEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qiagen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Commerzbank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Warburg Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays restated a neutral rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Qiagen from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qiagen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.54.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Shares of Qiagen stock opened at $43.67 on Friday. Qiagen has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $43.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.32.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Qiagen had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a positive return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $372.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.