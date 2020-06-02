Qbao (QBT) Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 2nd. During the last week, Qbao has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. Qbao has a market capitalization of $320,433.31 and $3,074.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qbao token can now be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges including Allcoin, CoinEgg, Coinnest and EXX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 40.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000094 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000053 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qbao Token Profile

Qbao is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund

Qbao Token Trading

Qbao can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, EXX, Coinnest, Allcoin and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

