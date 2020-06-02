Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Boosted by Oppenheimer

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) – Oppenheimer upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dollar General in a report released on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.39 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.38. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dollar General’s FY2022 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.50.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $191.51 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $194.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Dollar General by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

