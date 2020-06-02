Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Tempur Sealy International Inc Lowered by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Tempur Sealy International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 28th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now expects that the company will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.37. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

TPX has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $110.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.27.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $65.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.06. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $100.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.36.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $822.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.28 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 87.42% and a net margin of 6.82%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 106,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $5,876,977.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $10,959,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,051 shares of company stock worth $16,842,799 over the last quarter. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth about $4,353,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 55.5% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 6,761.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

