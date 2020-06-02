Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) Reduced by Analyst

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 29th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE LL opened at $9.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 2.36. Lumber Liquidators has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $13.46.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $267.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.43 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LL. Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC lifted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 1.2% during the first quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC now owns 418,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 77.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 165,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 72,084 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 201.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

