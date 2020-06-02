Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Reduced by B. Riley

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Steven Madden in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 29th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The textile maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $359.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.21 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Steven Madden from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

SHOO stock opened at $24.21 on Monday. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $44.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

