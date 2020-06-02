Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Lowered by Piper Sandler

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a research note issued on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The textile maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $359.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.21 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.

Steven Madden stock opened at $24.21 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. Steven Madden has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $44.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOO. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,810,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,260 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,403,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 3,043.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,182,371 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,763 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 146.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,010,633 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,467,000 after acquiring an additional 600,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 882,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after acquiring an additional 530,697 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

