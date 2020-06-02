Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Lifted by National Bank Financial

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 27th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.14.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.50.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $67.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.98. The firm has a market cap of $92.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $49.55 and a 52-week high of $82.74.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a $0.7839 dividend. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.89%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

