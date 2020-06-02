Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Lowered by B. Riley

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Ladder Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 29th. B. Riley analyst T. Hayes now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ladder Capital’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LADR. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ladder Capital from $20.00 to $11.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Ladder Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Ladder Capital from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Ladder Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.66.

Shares of LADR stock opened at $8.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 108.52, a current ratio of 108.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. Ladder Capital has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $18.97. The company has a market cap of $961.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.45.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $50.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.41 million. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 18.39%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.79%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LADR. CWM LLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 357,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,443,000 after acquiring an additional 52,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 150.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 167,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 100,828 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 540,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,757,000 after acquiring an additional 69,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $2,342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

