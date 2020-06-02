Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Royal Bank of Canada Issued By Cormark (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – Stock analysts at Cormark raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 28th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.46. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.87 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RY. Citigroup raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$113.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$86.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$102.05.

Shares of RY opened at C$91.25 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$72.00 and a 1 year high of C$109.68. The company has a market cap of $127.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$85.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$97.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$82.10, for a total value of C$56,816.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$104,518.65. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.79, for a total transaction of C$629,746.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$492,083.40. Insiders sold 23,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,986,734 in the last ninety days.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

