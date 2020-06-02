Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) Issued By B. Riley

NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for NEWMONT GOLD-TS in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 27th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.04 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.08. B. Riley also issued estimates for NEWMONT GOLD-TS’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their target price on NEWMONT GOLD-TS from C$96.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Shares of NGT opened at C$81.95 on Monday. NEWMONT GOLD-TS has a 12-month low of C$44.00 and a 12-month high of C$96.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$86.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$65.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.17. The stock has a market cap of $66.38 billion and a PE ratio of 18.60.

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

