Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:TD)

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report released on Thursday, May 28th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.02. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Eight Capital cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$75.82.

Shares of TD opened at C$60.05 on Monday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of C$49.01 and a 1-year high of C$77.96. The stock has a market cap of $106.31 billion and a PE ratio of 9.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$56.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$67.27.

In other news, Director Nadir Mohamed purchased 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$61.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$251,945.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$380,990.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.66%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

