Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Steven Madden, Ltd. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a report issued on Thursday, May 28th. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now expects that the textile maker will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The textile maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $359.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.21 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SHOO. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Steven Madden from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.38.

SHOO stock opened at $24.21 on Monday. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 895,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,534,000 after purchasing an additional 13,186 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,045,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,008,000 after buying an additional 398,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 146.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,010,633 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,467,000 after buying an additional 600,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

